Apple event today at 11.30 PM: How to watch the iPhone live-stream launch

Apple event on March 8 will be hosted virtually where we can expect the new iPhone SE 5G and more.

The Apple event will kick off on March 8 at 11.30 pm in India. The company is rumoured to launch a new iPhone 13 colour and refresh the iPad Air lineup as well. At the Peek Performance Apple event, the company might also unveil a new iPhone SE 5G. The event will be hosted virtually and interested users will be able to watch the Apple event live on their devices.

Apple event today: Where to watch the live-stream

Apple will host the Peek Performance event on March 8 at 11.30 pm. The Apple event will be streamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre. Viewers can watch the Apple event livestream on the Apple Events website. It can also be watched on the Apple TV app as well as Apple’s YouTube channel. You can also check all the Apple event live updates on Moneycontrol.

Apple event: What to expect

Apple is expected to announce multiple new products at the March 8 Apple event. One of the highlight Apple event announcements later today is said to be the iPhone SE 5G. The 2022 iPhone SE 5G will come with a 4.7-inch display, an A15 Bionic chip, etc.

An Apple Track report claims that Apple will announce a new iPhone 13 colour at the iPhone SE 5G launch event. The new colour will have a dark green shade and come with the same specifications as the currently available iPhone 13 (Review).

At the Apple event, we might also see a new iPad Air with a faster A15 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 13 Pro (Review). It might also feature an M1 chip. The iPad Air will come in multiple new colours, including a Purple colour. In addition to this, it is said to get some new features like Centre Stage for FaceTime.