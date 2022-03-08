English
    Apple event today at 11.30 PM: How to watch the iPhone live-stream launch

    At the Peek Performance Apple event, the company might unveil a new iPhone SE 5G and a new iPhone 13 colour.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
    Apple event on March 8 will be hosted virtually where we can expect the new iPhone SE 5G and more.

    The Apple event will kick off on March 8 at 11.30 pm in India. The company is rumoured to launch a new iPhone 13 colour and refresh the iPad Air lineup as well. At the Peek Performance Apple event, the company might also unveil a new iPhone SE 5G. The event will be hosted virtually and interested users will be able to watch the Apple event live on their devices.

    Apple event today: Where to watch the live-stream

    Apple will host the Peek Performance event on March 8 at 11.30 pm. The Apple event will be streamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre. Viewers can watch the Apple event livestream on the Apple Events website. It can also be watched on the Apple TV app as well as Apple’s YouTube channel. You can also check all the Apple event live updates on Moneycontrol.

    Apple event: What to expect

    Apple is expected to announce multiple new products at the March 8 Apple event. One of the highlight Apple event announcements later today is said to be the iPhone SE 5G. The 2022 iPhone SE 5G will come with a 4.7-inch display, an A15 Bionic chip, etc.

    An Apple Track report claims that Apple will announce a new iPhone 13 colour at the iPhone SE 5G launch event. The new colour will have a dark green shade and come with the same specifications as the currently available iPhone 13 (Review).

    At the Apple event, we might also see a new iPad Air with a faster A15 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 13 Pro (Review). It might also feature an M1 chip. The iPad Air will come in multiple new colours, including a Purple colour. In addition to this, it is said to get some new features like Centre Stage for FaceTime. 

    Apple is also rumoured to launch a new Mac-mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The same chips were launched with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models last year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also claims that an Apple M2 chip-powered Mac is being tested, which will have an 8-core CPU along with up to 10 GPU cores. It could be the rumoured M2 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro that might launch at the Apple event.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple Event #iPhone #iPhone 13 #iPhone SE+ 5G
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 09:43 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.