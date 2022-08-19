Apple discloses security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple has disclosed security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could let potential threat actors, gain complete access to these devices.

The Cupertino hardware giant said that it was, "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

The company released two security reports detailing the loophole on Wednesday, and experts have advised users to update as soon as possible.

The affected devices include - iPhone 6S and later, various models of the iPad, and fifth generation iPads and later, all iPad Pro models, and the iPad Air 2. Mac's running on MacOS Monterey are also affected by the flaw. Even some models of the now defunct iPod are also affected.

Speaking with The Guardian, Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security said that the flaw allows a hacker to get, "full admin access to the device," and once they gain said access, they are able to, "execute any code as if they are you, the user."

Tobac said that people "in the public eye" should take precautions and pay attention to the update. Apple has not provided any statistics on the number of devices affected so far, and it has quoted an anonymous security researcher in its report.

Security researcher Will Strafach said that Apple has not provided any technical analysis of the flaws, that were patched with the update. He also said that Apple has admitted to several flaws like these, on more than a dozen occasions.