Apple confirms iPhone SE 2020 is being assembled in India; now available at discounted prices

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is now being officially assembled in India. The Cupertino, California-based US tech giant, which recently hit the $2 trillion market cap, has confirmed that its latest affordable iPhone model is being assembled in India.

One of Apple’s suppliers, Wistron, is assembling the iPhone SE 2020 in its Karnataka facility. In an emailed statement shared with Gadgets360, Apple said, “iPhone SE packs our most powerful chip into our most popular size at our most affordable price and we're excited to be making it in India for our local customers.”

The move would essentially help Apple save the 20 percent duty levied upon by the government on imports. Furthermore, assembling more iPhones in India would also help Apple reduce its reliance on manufacturing plants based in China.

The benefits seem to have been passed to the consumers. The prices of all iPhone SE 2020 models listed on Flipkart show a discounted price.

iPhone SE 2020 specifications and features

The relatively-affordable iPhone is now available at a price of Rs 35,999 for the 64GB base variant. The higher storage options — 128GB and 256GB — are also available at a discounted price of Rs 40,999 and Rs 50,999. iPhone SE 64GB was launched in India for Rs 42,500. The iPhone SE 128GB and 256GB variants were launched for Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively.

Besides the iPhone SE 2020, Apple is also making the iPhone 11 in India. Other older-generation iPhones being made in India include the iPhone XR, iPhone 8 series, etc.

Also read: Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Here's what it could mean for Apple and Indian consumers



