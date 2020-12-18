Apple CEO Tim Cook responds to Facebook ad criticising iOS 14 App Tracking Transparency feature

Representative image.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that users should have the choice over the data collected about them and how it is used. This statement from Cook comes after social media giant Facebook ran full-page newspaper ads for two days criticising Apple’s privacy policy.

“We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first,” Cook said via a tweet.

Apple rolled out the App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14.3 earlier this month. The feature shows the type of data that an app collects when users are downloading it from the Apple App Store.

The Facebook ad stated that Apple’s new privacy policy limits a business’ ability to run personalised ads and reach their customers effectively. “While limiting how personalised ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses adding to the many challenges they face right now,” the Facebook ad read.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company posted a blog accusing Apple of creating a policy for profiteering under the guise of privacy. Facebook laid down four points in its blog post titled “Standing up for Small Businesses”.

“They’re creating a policy — enforced via iOS 14’s AppTrackingTransparency — that’s about profit, not privacy. It will force businesses to turn to subscriptions and other in-app payments for revenue, meaning Apple will profit and many free services will have to start charging or exit the market,” Facebook said.

It further added that the imposed changes will directly affect the ability of small businesses and publishers’ to effectively and efficiently use their advertising budgets. “Our studies show, without personalised ads powered by their own data, small businesses could see a cut of over 60% of website sales from ads. We don’t anticipate the proposed iOS 14 changes to cause a full loss of personalisation but rather a move in that direction over the longer term,” Facebook said.

The social networking company also said that Apple is not playing by its own rules. An Apple spokesperson had told CNBC that Apple’s own apps and services have to comply with the tracking rules and that its own ad network, called SKAdNetwork, is free for developers and Apple doesn’t make any money off it.