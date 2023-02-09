English
    Android 14 Developer Preview now available for Pixel devices

    The preview focuses on upcoming features for multi-device support, customisation and more

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    Google has released the first developer preview for Android 14 on Pixel devices.

    If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 or 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a or the Pixel 7/7 Pro, you can load up the developer preview for an early look at the features expected with the next major Android release.

    The preview, in particular, focuses on increasing operability between various devices and form factors that run Android.

    Also Read | Google parent Alphabet loses $100 billion in market value after AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer