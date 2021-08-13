Android 12 Beta 4 code reveals Google Pixel 6 will feature 50 MP Samsung GN1 main camera

Leaked renders suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will be quite colourful.

We recently got the first set of concrete information about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with a detailed look at the devices’ design. Now, it looks like the main camera behind the Pixel 6 series will use a 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor.

While Google did not confirm the camera specs of the Pixel 6 series, the information was confirmed by a string of code in Google's new Camera app which came with Android 12 Beta 4. Samsung revealed the GN1 sensor last May with 1.2μm-sized pixels before binning. Combining them 4-to-1 turns the 50 million 1.2μm pixels to 12.5 million 2.4μm-sized pixels.

According to XDA Developers, the latest beta version of Android 12 contained strings of ‘gn1_wide_p21' code, hinting that the sensor will be adopted in the Pixel 6. It is worth noting that Samsung launched a new GN2 sensor, which can be found on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (Review).

The Android 12 Beta 4 code also revealed a reference to a ‘g5123b' modem, which is likely to be an Exynos 5123B. Samsung will reportedly manufacture the new Tensor chip for the Pixel 6 series. The mode supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. For more information about the Pixel 6 series, head on over to the link.