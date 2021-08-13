MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Experts are discussing circular economy for a sustainable future at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’- Karnataka Roundtable
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Android 12 Beta 4 code reveals Google Pixel 6 will feature 50 MP Samsung GN1 main camera

The Android 12 Beta 4 code also revealed a reference to a ‘g5123b' modem, which is likely to be an Exynos 5123B.

Carlsen Martin
August 13, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
Leaked renders suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will be quite colourful.

Leaked renders suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will be quite colourful.


We recently got the first set of concrete information about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with a detailed look at the devices’ design. Now, it looks like the main camera behind the Pixel 6 series will use a 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor.

While Google did not confirm the camera specs of the Pixel 6 series, the information was confirmed by a string of code in Google's new Camera app which came with Android 12 Beta 4. Samsung revealed the GN1 sensor last May with 1.2μm-sized pixels before binning. Combining them 4-to-1 turns the 50 million 1.2μm pixels to 12.5 million 2.4μm-sized pixels.

According to XDA Developers, the latest beta version of Android 12 contained strings of ‘gn1_wide_p21' code, hinting that the sensor will be adopted in the Pixel 6. It is worth noting that Samsung launched a new GN2 sensor, which can be found on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (Review).

The Android 12 Beta 4 code also revealed a reference to a ‘g5123b' modem, which is likely to be an Exynos 5123B. Samsung will reportedly manufacture the new Tensor chip for the Pixel 6 series. The mode supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. For more information about the Pixel 6 series, head on over to the link.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Google #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 13, 2021 02:28 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.