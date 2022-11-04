AMD unveils Radeon RX 7900 XTX, Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards

(Image Courtesy: AMD)

Graphics chip giant AMD has announced new graphics cards—Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT—based on high-performance and next-generation RDNA 3 architecture.

Specifications

The 7000 series will be the first to use a chiplet-based design in which the main graphics processing unit (GPU) die is made of 5nm Graphics Compute Die (GCD) and a 6nm Memory Cache Die (MCD).

It will help AMD cut manufacturing costs by allowing it to mix and match parts that are suited for different configurations. The smaller components are fused into a large single die.

The new GPUs are based on the RDNA 3 architecture and come with an updated display engine and dual media engine. There is a 1.5x Vector General Purpose Register (VGPR) in each of the compute units, along with 64 stream processors, double the AI accelerators and a second-generation ray tracing accelerator, which AMD says is 50 percent faster than the previous generation.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX has 96 compute units with a frequency of 2.3 GHz, and 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM with 96MB Infinity Cache. It will be powered by two 8-pin connectors and is rated at 355W for power consumption.

Its cousin, the 7900 XT, has 84 compute units with a base frequency of 2 GHz and 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM with 80MB infinity cache. It is rated for 300W of power consumption.

Both cards have support for DisplayPort 2.1, and support encoding/decoding for AVC/HEVC at 8K60 AV1. AMD says that the 7900 XTX is 1.7x faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT in performance, and said that it was 1.7x faster in rasterization and up to 1.6x faster in ray tracing performance at 4K.

Pricing

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX 's suggested retail price is $999, while the 7900 XT will be priced at $899. Both cards will be available from December 13.

Models will be available at leading board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston beginning mid-December.