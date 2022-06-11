AMD details future roadmap at financial analyst day

(Image Courtesy: AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) unveiled a detailed roadmap for its CPU and GPU products at its annual Financial Analyst Day 2022 event, held on June 10.

The roadmaps lay out a general overview of the products the global chipmaking giant is going to be releasing between 2022 and 2024.

AMD CPUs Roadmap

AMD said that its next-generation Zen lineup will feature 5nm, 4nm and 3nm CPUs that will be released between 2022 and 2024.

The first will be the Zen 4-based CPUs which will launch later this year and will be part of the company's 5nm nodes. This will be followed by Zen 4 3D V-Cache chips in 2023, and Zen 4C which will utilise a 4nm node, also to be released in 2023.

Zen 5-based CPUs will follow in 2024, and like Zen 4 will come in 3D V-cache variants as well. Zen 5C will be the first chip to utilise the 3nm node, and will come later in 2024.

AMD Ryzen Desktop CPU Roadmap

AMD will launch the Ryzen 7000 series based on the Zen 4 architecture in late 2022, following up with more advanced chips in the same series in 2023. AMD will also release a 7000 series Threadripper variant of the CPU. All of these will be based on 5nm Zen 4 cores.

In 2024, the follow-up to the Zen 4-based CPUs will be new Zen 5-based CPUs. Here is a quick list of what CPUs AMD plans to release:

Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Zen 4 - 2022

Ryzen 7000X "Raphael-X" Zen 4 V-Cache - 2023

Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Zen 4 - 2023

Ryzen 8000 "Granite Ridge" Zen 5 - 2024

AMD Ryzen Notebook CPU Roadmap

AMD has said that it will release Zen 4 and RDNA 3-based chips on 4nm nodes, for laptops in 2023, and then follow that up with Zen 5 and RDNA 3+ based chips in 2024.

Ryzen 7000 "Phoenix Point" Zen 4 + RDNA 3 - 2023

Ryzen 8000 "Strix Point" Zen 5 + RDNA 3 - 2024

AMD Radeon GPU Roadmap

AMD has confirmed that GPUs based on RDNA 3 5nm nodes will be coming later in 2022, while RDNA 4 GPUs based on 3nm nodes will be coming in 2024.

Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 5nm GPUs - 2022

Radeon RX 8000 RDNA 4 3nm GPUs - 2024