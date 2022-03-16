AMD announces new affordable desktop CPUs in Ryzen 5000, Ryzen 4000 series

AMD has officially dropped six new budget CPUs for desktop users. The new processors arrive in the company’s Ryzen 5000 and 4000 series. The Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors were first unveiled in 2020 and were the first to feature AMD’s new Zen 3 architecture, while the Ryzen 4000 series chips continue to run on older Zen 2 architecture.

The new AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs will include the Ryzen 5500, 5600, and 5700X, which will cost $159, $199, and $299, respectively. The new AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs include the Ryzen 4100, 4500, and 4600G, which will set you back $99, $129, and $154, respectively.

The new AMD Ryzen 5500 features six cores and 12 threads with a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2GHz. The CPU has a TDP of 65W and only 19MB of cache with PCIe Gen 3.0 support. The AMD Ryzen 5600 boasts six cores and 12 threads with a base clock speed of 3.5GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4GHz.

The CPU has a TDP of 65W and 35MB of cache. Lastly, the 5700X features eight cores and 16 threads with a base clock speed of 3.4GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.6GHz. The CPU has a rated TDP of 65W and 36MB cache. Additionally, the Ryzen 5500 and 5600 CPUs come with Wraith Stealth cooler.

The AMD Ryzen 4100 is the most affordable of the four CPUs and features four cores and eight threads. The processor has a boost clock speed of 4.0GHz and a base clock speed of 3.8GHz. The CPU has a rated TDP of 65W and a 6MB of cache.

The AMD Ryzen 4500 (4.1GHz, 3.6GHz) and 4600G (4.2GHz, 3.7GHz) come with six cores and 12 threads. Both CPUs have a rated TDP of 65W and a cache of 11MB. All three CPUs come with the Wraith Stealth cooler. AMD also announced pricing details of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D that was announced earlier this year.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D uses Team Red’s 3D V-Cache technology that uses 3D die stacking to increase cache capacity three times more than the 32MB on the standard Ryzen 5800X. AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be the fastest gaming CPU on the market and will be 15 percent faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X.