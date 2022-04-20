AMD announces 6nm Ryzen Pro 6000 processors for business laptops

(Image Courtesy: AMD)

American semiconductor maker AMD has announced its line-up of Ryzen Pro 6000 processors for the premium business laptop. The line-up is built on AMD's Zen 3+ architecture, on a 6nm node.

The new line-up was faster than Pro 5000 series by up to 30 percent and is paired with AMD's RDNA 2 graphics, the company said.

There are a total of eight processors in the line-up, with three housing six cores, while the remaining five have eight cores. There are two U-series processors and six H-series chips.

AMD said the U-Series Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U is 1.1x faster in terms of performance when compared to the 5000 series 5850U processor. At 28W, it delivers a 1.3x increase over its predecessor and has a much better GPU chip, which also sees an enhanced performance of up to 2.1x.

AMD compared the performance of the top-of-the-line Ryzen 7 Pro 6860Z (an exclusive chip for Lenovo ThinkPad Z13) to rival Intel's Core i7-1260P and said Ryzen was 25 percent faster in Cinebench multi-thread tests, 50 percent faster in Passmark 10 and overall higher graphic scores in 3DMark Time Spy.

The company also claims impressive battery life numbers for the new chips, with video playback rated for 29 hours, with the brightness set to 150 nits. The new chips will debut in the second quarter on business laptops from the likes Lenovo, HP and more.





