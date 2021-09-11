MARKET NEWS

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched in India: All you need to know

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is priced at Rs 6,499 in India or $59.99 (Roughly Rs 4,400) in the US.

Moneycontrol News
September 11, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST
The new Fire TV Stick enables Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as opposed to Wi-Fi 5 on the previous generation.



Amazon recently launched a new model of its Fire TV Stick in India. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is said to be the best streaming stick from Amazon yet. It offers improved processing power, more memory, and faster Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Price in India 

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is priced at Rs 6,499 in India or $59.99 (Roughly Rs 4,400) in the US. The new Fire TV Stick is currently available for pre-order on Amazon India with shipments kicking off on October 7.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Specs and Features

According to Amazon, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40 percent more powerful than the 4K Fire TV Stick. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8696 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz and is paired with 2GB of RAM. It also uses an IMG GE8300 GPU clocked at 750MHz. You also get 8GB of storage onboard.

The new Fire TV Stick also enables Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as opposed to Wi-Fi 5 on the previous generation. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max will support 4K UHD resolution, HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision. It comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote which can be used with any compatible TV and soundbar.

Parag Gupta, Head, Amazon Devices India, said, “Fire TV has millions of active users in India, who enjoy hours of content every day. With Fire TV Stick 4K Max, we have taken the best-selling streaming media player and made it even better with a faster experience and the latest connectivity that provides seamless streaming without slowing down your home Wi-Fi.”

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports a Live View feature that allows users to run a picture-in-picture feed of their video doorbells and security cameras while simultaneously playing content on the TV.

Tags: #Amazon #Amazon Fire TV
first published: Sep 11, 2021 08:38 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.