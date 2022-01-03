Alienware's Concept Nyx service allows you to stream games from your PC to any screen in your home

At CES 2022, Alienware will reveal its new Concept Nyx software, which looks to capitalize on the current push towards game streaming. The idea behind Concept Nyx is to bring your entire PC game library to every screen through wireless streaming on your home network.

The Concept Nyx will allow you to access stores like Epic and Steam as well as services like Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and GeForce Now all within a single app. With the service, you will be able to tap a single button and wirelessly swap between different displays in your living space.

Users will also be able to use Concept Nyx in a split-view mode that will let you run two games simultaneously on a single TV. Dell plans to make it possible to stream up to four games at once. Alienware’s new Concept Nyx service was recently demoed to The Verge with repurposed Concept UFO controllers.

It is worth noting that the Concept Nyx service is streamed through your home network and not remotely through a cloud server. So you will need a machine that’s powerful enough to run multiple games simultaneously and a network that can handle distributing low-latency streams.

As of now, there is no official release date for Alienware’s new Concept Nyx service. We also don’t know if it will debut as a free or paid service. Dell also didn’t reveal if any companion hardware will be unveiled alongside the service. The Verge does note that Alienware‘s Concept Nyx demo was pulled off successfully, but undertaken in a controlled environment, so we’ll have to wait a while before real-world assessments.