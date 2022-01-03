MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Alienware's Concept Nyx service allows you to stream games from your PC to any screen in your home

Dell will debut the Concept Nyx service at CES 2022.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

At CES 2022, Alienware will reveal its new Concept Nyx software, which looks to capitalize on the current push towards game streaming. The idea behind Concept Nyx is to bring your entire PC game library to every screen through wireless streaming on your home network.

The Concept Nyx will allow you to access stores like Epic and Steam as well as services like Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and GeForce Now all within a single app. With the service, you will be able to tap a single button and wirelessly swap between different displays in your living space.

Users will also be able to use Concept Nyx in a split-view mode that will let you run two games simultaneously on a single TV. Dell plans to make it possible to stream up to four games at once. Alienware’s new Concept Nyx service was recently demoed to The Verge with repurposed Concept UFO controllers.

It is worth noting that the Concept Nyx service is streamed through your home network and not remotely through a cloud server. So you will need a machine that’s powerful enough to run multiple games simultaneously and a network that can handle distributing low-latency streams.

As of now, there is no official release date for Alienware’s new Concept Nyx service. We also don’t know if it will debut as a free or paid service. Dell also didn’t reveal if any companion hardware will be unveiled alongside the service. The Verge does note that Alienware‘s Concept Nyx demo was pulled off successfully, but undertaken in a controlled environment, so we’ll have to wait a while before real-world assessments.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Alienware #Dell #gaming
first published: Jan 3, 2022 05:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.