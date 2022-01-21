Alexa Down? Amazon smart voice assistant users experience outage worldwide

Alexa, Amazon's smart voice assistant service was down for nearly three hours in select regions. Users took to Twitter to raise issues with using their Alexa-powered smart devices, including Amazon Echo. Popular downtime checking service Downdetector showed a spike in complaints with regards to Alexa not working.

Following the outage, #AlexaDown started trending on Twitter. While it was down, users got the message "Something went wrong" on the Amazon Echo smart devices. Others were seeing a ring of red lights and a message to try again later. The service was briefly unavailable worldwide but it seems like users in the United Kingdom (UK) and other European countries were worst affected.



Alexa network down? - looks like something wrong with #alexa globally pic.twitter.com/FwA8o2oIhY

— Abhishek Bhatnagar (@abhishek) January 21, 2022

According to Downdetector , the outage was first reported at around 12.20 IST. Complaints peaked at 1.45 PM with over 7,700 overs reporting an Alexa outage. About 59 percent of the reported problems are related to server connection, 22 percent in regards to the website and 19 percent with issues around the app. However, minutes later, there was a downward trend in complaints, suggesting that the service was coming back online.



Is anyone else getting this issue?

Me: Alexa

Alexa: Sorry something went wrong. The Internet is fine. Is it the end of the world?@amazon #alexadown#ENDOFDAYS pic.twitter.com/s9SGoLwwTK — Stuart Robertson (@cpwstu) January 21, 2022



@alexa99 Everytime I say ‘Alexa’ I get the message ‘something went wrong’ have internet & reset each device. What’s the problem? — Miserable Newbury (@NewburyMoan) January 21, 2022



After a nearly three-hour-long outage, the service seems to be coming back online.

The Amazon Help Twitter account advised users to “unplug your Alexa from the socket, wait 30 seconds and plug it back in” in case they were still experiencing any issues.