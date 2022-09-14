English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Makes A Smart Recovery
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Airtel and IBM partner to bring Secured Edge Cloud Services to India

    Maruti Suzuki will use the collaborative Edge platform to boost quality control and data security

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Airtel/IBM)

    (Image Courtesy: Airtel/IBM)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bharti Airtel has announced that it will soon be deploying its edge computing platform for enterprises in India. The platform is collaborative effort with IBM, and leverages the company's Cloud Satellite system, in conjunction with Red Hat OpenShift.

    IBM's Cloud Satellite is a distributed cloud architecture that helps with scalability and deployment of public cloud services, while Red Hat's OpenShift helps deploy container based applications for edge computing.

    Airtel's platform will be a hybrid environment that utilizes both technologies to help with business performance and improving customer experiences for enterprises.

    "As India gears up to experience 5G, we see a massive opportunity to help businesses across industries transform how they deliver goods and services," said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO, Enterprise, Airtel Business.

    "We have the largest network of edge data centers available in India under the Nxtra brand and we will leverage our work with IBM to help Indian businesses address their critical business needs with greater efficiency, making it significantly easier for companies to process workloads where their data resides," Laskshminarayanan added.

    Close

    Related stories

    The new platform already has a customer in Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, who intends to use the hybrid architecture to increase efficiency for quality inspections on factory floors.

    Once deployed, the company expects to boost quality control and security of data stored in the cloud.

    "Technology is a key enabler in this journey, helping boost quality, efficiency and deliver the next-gen user experience," said Rajesh Uppal, Senior Executive Director, HR and IT, Maruti Suzuki.

    IBM and Airtel's engineering teams are also working on use case scenarios that leverage Airtel's 5G connectivity.

    "Teaming with Airtel to bring IBM's hybrid cloud offerings to their Indian multi-access edge compute customers will help them embrace the opportunities presented by 5G and edge, like innovating with greater speed and security," said Howard Boville, Head of IBM Cloud Platform.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G #Bharti Airtel #cloud computing #Edge Computing #IBM #Maruti Suzuki
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.