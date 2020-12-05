PlusFinancial Times
Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite Launch Tipped For q1 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will launch in Q3 of 2021, according to the report.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 10:33 AM IST

Samsung could soon launch an affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Fold early next year. According to a new report, the South Korean giant will launch three new foldable smartphones in 2021. Among the three foldable smartphones are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2. The third foldable smartphone will be a Lite variant of the Galaxy Z Fold.

This rumoured Galaxy Z Fold Lite will launch in Q1 of 2021, according to UBI Research. The display research firm stated that the budget foldable smartphone will have a 7-inch internal foldable screen and a 4-inch external display.

There have been quite a few rumours of the Galaxy Z Fold Lite previously. Earlier this year, a tip from Max Weinbach hinted the launch of a Galaxy Z Fold FE, which could well be the Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

The UBI Research report also claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an under-display front camera and offer S Pen support. Samsung will use LTPO screen technology on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for better power efficiency. Further, it will have a 7-inch foldable display on the inside, and a 4-inch cover screen.

The report also states that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could come with an ultra-thin glass with a thickness of 60 micrometers. This is thicker than the glasses used on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Review) that had a 30 micrometers thickness. A 60 micrometers or thicker glasses can withstand this pressure but is less flexible. Samsung Display is collaborating with LPKF of Germany to make the area of the screen that is folded more flexible, the report added.

TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 5, 2020 10:33 am

