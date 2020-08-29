Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite: New foldable smartphone launching soon in India

Samsung is gearing up to launch a more-affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Fold in India. A rumoured Galaxy Z Fold Lite device has been spotted on the support pages of Samsung India’s website.

There have been quite a few rumours of Samsung launching a budget foldable smartphone. A Samsung device with the model number — SM-F415F — has been spotted on the Samsung India support page. The ‘F’ stands for foldable line of devices. SamMobile suggests that this listed Galaxy foldable phone is the Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

Details about the Galaxy Z Fold Lite are currently very scarce. It is rumoured to be available in 64GB/ 128GB storage options and black, green and blue colour options.

Galaxy Z Fold Lite is also rumoured to get powered by a Snapdragon 7-series processor and could be priced well below USD 1,000 (roughly Rs 75,000). This is significantly cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip, which is now available in India for Rs 1,15,999, and the original Galaxy Fold that is available for Rs 1,73,999.

Rumours also suggest that Samsung could ditch 5G-support and the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) layer on the Galaxy Z Fold Lite to keep the cost under the check.