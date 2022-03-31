Acer launches the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India, prices start at Rs 84,999

(Image Courtesy: Acer)

Acer has launched the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India, with the Taiwanese manufacturer pricing the device at Rs 84,999 for the base variant with Intel's 12th Generation Core i5-12500H processor and Nvidia's RTX 3050 graphics.

The full HD 15.6-inch display on the device has an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio, the company said. The display also has a 165Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time.

Acer said the Nitro 5 has a redesigned chassis with dual-fan cooling to keep temperatures in check. Users will be able to control fan speeds using the NitroSense app, a software solution that allows you to overclock the CPU/GPU and customise the keyboard's four-zone lighting.

Also Read: Lenovo tops global PC shipments in 2021, followed by HP, Dell, Acer, Apple: Canalys

“Acer Nitro series of laptops carry the unbeatable legacy of powerful gaming experience with the latest technology at value price points," said Nandakumar, Director-Product Management, Acer India.

"Nitro 5 laptop comes with the latest new and improved 12th generation Intel core i7 processor that offers exceptional gaming performance and we are proud and elated to bring this new laptop to Indian gaming enthusiasts. The newly launched Nitro 5 sports a classic look with its refined new chassis and screen giving our users a premium gaming experience.”

The Nitro 5 also features Killer networking technology and is equipped with Killer's Ethernet E2600 controller and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless adapter.

Customers will have two variants of the laptop to choose from—one with Intel's 12th Generation Core i5-12500H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 memory, PCIe Gen4 NVMe 512GB SSD and a four-cell 57.5 Watt hour battery. This variant will cost Rs 84,999.

Also Read: Acer Predator Helios 300 with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 360Hz display launched in India

The second variant is equipped with Intel's 12th Generation Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 memory, PCIe Gen4 NVMe 512GB SSD and the same four-cell battery. This has been priced at Rs 1,09,999.

Both variants of the laptop will run Windows 11 Home out of the box. The Acer Nitro 5 is available for purchase at Acer's online store, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma and Vijay Sales.