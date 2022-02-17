Acer Predator Helios 300 with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 360Hz display launched in India

Acer has officially unveiled the first gaming laptop in India with a 360Hz display. The new Acer Predator Helios 300 also arrives with Intel’s 11th Gen processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX-30 series graphics.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Price in India

The new Predator Helios 300 will be available on, Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorized retail stores at Rs 144,999.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Specifications

The new Helios 300 packs powerful performance courtesy of the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor (4.90 GHz Turbo, 8 cores, and 16 threads). The laptop has also been outfitted with Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics.

You also get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and high-speed PCIe storage. The laptop also comes with Acer’s 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology. The Predator Helios 300 features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 3ms response time, although it is offered with up to a 360Hz Full HD or 165Hz Quad HD panel.

Acer’s gaming laptop also features a 4-zone RGB keyboard with see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD and features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense.

The laptop also comes with DTS:X Ultra sound that can turn any pair of headphones or speakers into a high-end 360-degree surround sound system. Connectivity options include Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and more.