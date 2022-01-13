Lenovo tops global PC shipments in 2021, followed by HP, Dell, Acer, Apple: Canalys

The global PC market has seen minimal growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. According to a report by Canalys, the desktop, laptop, and workstation shipments grew by a meagre one percent year-on-year in the last quarter of 2021.

The report states that global PC shipments in Q4 2021 hit 92 million units as opposed to 91 million during the same period last year. Canalys’ data also revealed that PC shipments reached 341 million in 2021, leading to 15 percent growth as compared to the last year and 29 percent growth from 2019.

The report also noted that 2021 saw the largest number of PCs shipped globally since 2012. Furthermore, the industry saw strong revenue gains, with the total value of Q4 shipments estimated at US$70 billion, an annual increase of 11 percent over Q4 2020. For the full year, revenue passed US$250 billion in 2021 against US$220 billion in 2020.

Lenovo led global PC shipments in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a 25.5 percent market share and also had the highest market share throughout the entire year with 24.1-percent. HP ranked second, with Q4 shipments of 18.7 million units helping it reach 74.1 million units in 2021, a growth of 9.5 percent over 2020.

Canalys Principal Analyst Rushabh Doshi said, “Demand for technology has boomed in the past two years, the effects of which continue to disrupt the supply chain, affecting not just availability of PCs, but also smartphones, automobiles and servers.”

Dell, Apple, and Acer took the next three spots on the list with 17.2 million, 7.8 million units, and 6.6 million units, respectively. Dell shipped 59.3 million units in total in 2021, while Apple and Acer recorded shipments of 29 million and 24.4 million units, respectively in 2021. You can check out the full report here.