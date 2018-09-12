2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 unveiled: Bike is most affordable option offering cornering ABS in India

A few days ago, Ducati released a teaser image of a new Scrambler in the works which was believed to be an updated version of the Scrambler 800. That is exactly what happened and the new 2019 Scrambler gets a new styling update, although minimal, to look more appealing and a host of electronics to boot.

The new Scrambler gets an all-new headlight with LED DRL similar to the one on its 1100cc sibling. The stylish 'X' in the middle of headlamp is a throwback to race tape used on old street bikes competing in races. Ducati has also implemented self-cancelling LED indicators on the bike.

Perhaps the most interesting update to the instrument cluster is the addition of two new indicators that ideally every street bike should have: a fuel level indicator and a gear indicator. The pod also gets an inbuilt Bluetooth module to provide phone connectivity. It will be capable of providing alerts for phone calls and messages as well as show track information on the screen.

Switchgears are said to be more ergonomic to make it easier to scroll through the options on the all-digital LCD instrument cluster. The bike also gets redesigned tank panels which can apparently be swapped out if you feel the need to or even if you are in a different mood for the day.

The headlight is not the only feature that the Scrambler 800 borrows from the 1100. The 10-spoke alloy wheels and brushed aluminium finish on the engine casing also makes its way down onto the 800. The Scrambler also gets a higher, wider handlebar and a flatter seat profile. Ducati says this makes it more comfortable for the rider as well as the pillion.

Ducati says the bike has been made safer with the addition of Bosch cornering ABS allowing you to make a panic stop at full-lean without crashing. Another mechanical change is an update to the suspension setup. This could possibly make the ride smoother as compared to the older generation which was known to be a bit harsh. The new hydraulic clutch control with adjustable clutch levers also comes down straight from the Scrambler 1100.

The Scrambler has been one of Ducati's most affordable bikes and with a sales figure of 55,000 units worldwide since 2014, it has been a huge success. The updates given to the Scambler has definitely made it more modern while keeping its legacy intact and staying competitive against the likes of the Triumph Street Scrambler.

For now Ducati only spoke about the Scrambler Icon – which is the range starter for the Scrambler 800- going on sale internationally in November of 2018. Expect the bike to come to India in the early months of 2019. Price has not been revealed yet, but the outgoing 800 costs you Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) so expect it to remain about the same with a mild bias towards the upside. Interestingly, the Scrambler 800 will be the most affordable motorcycle to offer cornering ABS.