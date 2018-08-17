2018 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid may launch in India on August 20

Mitsubishi is expected to announce the launch of the 2018 Outlander PHEV in India on August 20. The PHEV variant is a plug-in hybrid that is already available in international markets. The vehicle works on a combination of petrol engine and electric motor.

The PHEV's petrol engine is a 2-litre 4-cylinder DOHC MIVEC engine producing 119 bhp at 4,500 rpm and 190 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. When combined with the electric motor, the PHEV makes a total of 200 bhp of power. Mitsubishi also claims a fuel economy of 50 kmpl.

In terms of styling and features, the hybrid is the same as the standard 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, however, it may incorporate a few additions to show battery consumption and other statistics.

It could be available in three driving modes, and each will use the electric motors in a different way.

The first is an all-electric mode which runs the car completely on the battery power.

Then there is the series parallel mode, wherein the petrol engine charges the battery while the car is running.

Lastly, the parallel hybrid has a petrol engine and electric motor that work in unison to power the car.

The Outlander PHEV is expected to come via the CBU route and could be priced at Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).