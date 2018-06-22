Mitsubishi launches SUV Outlander in India at Rs 31.54 lakh, ex-showroom

After starting bookings in April, Mitsubishi has finally re-launched the Outlander in India at a price of Rs 31.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

This is the first time in six years that the car maker launched a new car in India.

At the heart of the Outlander is a 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated engine, producing 167 PS at 6,000 rpm and 222 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm.

Transferring power to the wheels is a CVT gearbox with paddle shifters and a full-time 4-wheel drive.

The Outlander is available in only one fully-loaded variant. The 7-seater will feature foldable second and third row seats to make more room for luggage.

Other features of the car include full-LED lighting, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, 16-inch alloys, leather seats, dual-zone climate control, and electronic parking brake.

The audio is provided by a Rockford-Fosgate sound system with a 710 watt amplifier, all controlled by a 6.1 inch touchscreen infotainment display.

Safety features include seven airbags, ABS, EBD, hill-start assist and active stability control.

The Outlander will compete with the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and the Honda CR-V in India.

It is a well-built car and is held in high regard among customers, but the company is suffering from a dearth of dealerships in the country.

However, having been priced slightly lower than the Skoda Kodiaq could give it an edge.