App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300d review: A fun new entry into Mercedes' luxury world

Apart from a 245 hp four-cylinder engine, the C 300d is visually different from its lower powered counterpart too. What you get with the car is the AMG line body kit as standard.

Stanford Masters @stany_2091
Whatsapp

Mercedes-Benz is known for their high-class luxury cars and while it is the CLA that introduces you to the Mercedes family, the C-Class is what luxury driving is all about.

The new C-Class may be just a 2019 facelift, but it certainly brings it up to date to compete with the newer rivals, and is available in two variants – the C 220d powered by 194 hp and 245 hp C 300d that we get to test.

The C 300d is firmly different from its lower powered counterpart too. What you get with the car is the AMG line body kit as standard. This includes a more aggressive bumper, side skirts and a set of large 18-inch alloys. The diamond grille at the front comes down from the older C 43 AMG, giving it an extremely attractive profile, especially when viewed from the front. Also part of the kit is the 'Multi-Beam' adaptive headlamp that does a little dance when you start up the car.

First let's talk about driveability. The engine is brilliantly refined as the 245 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque shoots you off the line thanks to the 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. The car gets 5 driving modes namely, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. The reason I mention this is because the engine's performance is quite different on each of these modes. For example, the engine is tame and extremely easy to drive in comfort mode, even for someone new to driving. However, there is a very noticeable lag between stepping on the pedal and accelerating when trying to overtake. This is where the paddle shifters come in use. You won't be able to rev up high in comfort mode to keep you from jerking forward, so always shift down on the paddles when trying to pass that truck in front of you.

related news

But if you find an open road, switch to the Sport or Sport+ mode. This immediately stiffens your suspension and steering wheel. Your engine revs higher too and what sounded like nothing in Comfort now becomes a deep, throaty rumble. I've heard people say it sounded like a diesel, but personally, it wouldn't make much sense if it were silent in sport mode too. What is impressive though is the amount of power at the tip of your toes. A slight touch packs enough punch to pull away with a grin that is larger than your face.

Mercedes says the C 300d can make a sprint time of 5.8 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and while I didn't get to test that, they don't seem to be lying. You can feel the large wheels of the car every time you hit a sharp bump, but over the outgoing C-Class, ride quality is a whole lot better with slightly softer suspension too. It's good to see what Mercedes has done to improve the quality especially with the quick and easy steering and fairly limited body roll in any mode.

What are the interiors like you ask? Like you would expect from Mercedes. The steering wheel is all new, and is similar to the S-Class with metallic buttons and two touchpads, and it gets a flat bottom thanks to the AMG line kit. Behind the wheel are analogue dials sandwiching a digital display. It is extremely informative but the C-Class' international counterpart gets an all-digital display and we would've been happier if we saw it here too.

You do get the standard 10.25-inch infotainment display however. This is large and crisp with a high resolution display and uses the COMAND interface that is available in the E-Class and S-Class. I am a little disappointed it is not a touchscreen unit however, and it can get a little confusing when using the touchpad below after connecting your phone using Android Auto. Below that, the open-pore wood trim is a lot nicer than the varnished one on the outgoing C-Class. This makes it less prone to scratching and is honestly, quite a bit classier too.

The seats are something to talk about, however. The front two seats are brilliant as they are electronically adjustable to a fair degree, and it comes with a large plush seat with decent under-thigh support. The rear however seems just a tad bit cramped. With the front adjusted to my preference, my passenger had a little to complain about in terms of leg space. And this is not a car for three people in the back. That is probably obvious but while there is enough space on the back seat for three people to be comfortable, the transmission tunnel leaves the person in the middle with absolutely no where to put their legs. There is also a surprising lack of under-thigh support in the back with no room for adjustments.

So should you buy one? Sure, why not! It's what you would expect from a facelift and much more. Larger bumpers, slightly more aggressive styling and all-new headlamps and tail lamps updates the Mercedes to look the part of a new generation. The new engine feels like an all new powerhouse ready to take on the streets and the cabin takes it up a notch for both the driver and the passenger. With all the updates however, Mercedes has jacked up the cost but at Rs 48.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is not a whole lot more expensive than the outgoing C 250d.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Auto #Mercedes-Benz #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Nirav Modi Likely to be Held in Separate Cell in Prison That Also Hold ...

Traders are not Annoyed with GST, CAIT Writes to Rahul Gandhi

I-T Dept Attaches Assets Worth Rs 225 Crore of Mayawati’s Former Sec ...

Facebook, Google and Twitter to Act Against Paid Ads Violating EC Norm ...

BJP Ministers Organise Holika Dahan, Say it Symbolises Burning of Evil ...

News18 Wrap: Nirav Modi Arrested, All Accused in Samjhauta Blast Case ...

Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijay Sardesai Appointed Goa Deputy CMs

Holi Confessions: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Two Years, Three Acquittals: Aseemanand Emerges Unscathed From Terror ...

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 crore jobs lost while Narendra Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahu ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Wall Street drops after weak FedEx outlook; Fed on tap

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Oil edges up on ongoing supply cuts, but slowing economy drags

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and ...

Jet Airways crisis: Lenders to make every effort to keep cash-strapped ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

High-jumper Tejaswin Shankar dropped from Asian Athletics Championship ...

Kesari Mid Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's performance is now getting rep ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Badhaai Ho writers, Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial withdraw t ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Nirav Modi makes another 'illegal' move, wears ostrich jacket worth 9 ...

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Taimur Ali Khan is back with his famous smile!

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.