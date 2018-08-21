App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MIT's 'GPS' locates hidden implants in body

MIT’s GPS may be the key to delivering medicine to tough-to-reach places inside the body.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) is developing a system, called ReMix, which works like a GPS but for implants in the body. The locator does not require any physical contact for the process and deploys math and wireless signals.

Implants are viewed as the future of medicine, as they can deliver medicine and track illnesses which can not be possible with conventional pills and scans.

According to a report in Engadget, this particular technology bounces radio signals off the patient and uses an algorithm to track the implant. The main challenge is to simply determine the difference between reflections from the skin and the implant.

related news

For this purpose, the CSAIL team used a diode (a semiconductor device with two terminals) to create various combinations of signals that assist in filtering out the skin reflections. It provides "centimetre-level accuracy," and the implant does not require transmitting its own signal.

While it is still in the developmental phase, MIT wants to increase the accuracy through a combination of ReMix and MRI scans, whereby the algorithm may go for some changes depending on the various types of human bodies.

Doctors would be able to use less intrusive implant methods alongside the confirmation that they're on target. This would allow for implants in several situations.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #GPS #MIT CSAIL #Trending News #world

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.