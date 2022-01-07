MARKET NEWS

Science

J&K scientist Shakil Romshoo nominated as member of WIHG governing body

Prof Shakil A Romshoo has been nominated as a member of the governing body of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) for a period of three years.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Prof Shakil A Romshoo, 57, is currently posted as vice chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora in Pulwama district.



The Government of India has nominated acclaimed earth scientist from Jammu and Kashmir, Prof Shakil A Romshoo as a member of the governing body of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) for a period of three years.

Prof Romshoo, 57, currently posted as vice chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, possesses more than 32 years of research and academic experience in remote sensing, geographic information system (GIS) and environmental sciences.

READ: Glacier loss pushing India’s mountain region towards water insecurity

A PhD in Water Resources Engineering from the University of Tokyo, Japan and MS in Remote Sensing and GIS from the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok Thailand, Prof Romshoo has also worked, in the past as a scientist at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Tokyo and as a fellow at The Energy and Research Institute (TERI), New Delhi.

“Prof Romshoo has successfully completed several national and international research projects with the geographical focus of the western Himalayas and has published more than 200 highly cited research papers,” IUST said in a statement.

Also, read: 70 hectares land in Gulmarg, Sonamarg declared 'strategic areas', Army can take control of the patch now

WIHG, Dehradun, is an autonomous research institute of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. In the recent past, the institute has grown into a Centre of Excellence in Himalayan Geology and is recognised as a National Laboratory of international repute with state-of-the-art facilities for advanced research.
