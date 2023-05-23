PowerWatch | India's power demand soars to record high, exceeding previous peaks

PowerWatch

India is likely to have reached another record high power demand on May 23, as preliminary reports indicate a peak of 221.2 gigawatts (GW). However, a final report from the Ministry of Power will be issued on May 24.

On May 22, the demand that was met amounted to 220.9 GW. The peak demand deficit, which refers to the shortfall in meeting the demand, stood at 766 megawatts (MW) during these days.

On May 19, the country met a peak power demand of 218 GW, followed by 217.1 GW on May 20 and 207.93 GW on May 21. The peak demand deficit for those days stood at 652 MW, 448 MW, and 245 MW, respectively.

Due to the heatwave conditions experienced in several parts of the country, it is anticipated that the peak power demand met this week may surpass the previous high. On May 17, India reached its highest-ever peak power demand at 221 GW, with a deficit of 1,777 MW.

The demand on May 17 exceeded the previous high of 215.88 GW, which was met on April 18, when large parts of the country were also experiencing similar heatwave conditions.

In 2022, the highest peak demand met was 212 GW on June 10.

The Power Ministry expects the peak demand to reach 230 GW this summer, and Power Minister RK Singh stated that the country is prepared to meet this demand.

As of now, the country's coal stock situation remains manageable. According to data, out of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 31 had critical coal stocks as of May 21. Last year at the same time, the number of such plants was around 96-110. Approximately 33 million tonnes (MT) of coal are currently stocked at the thermal power plants.