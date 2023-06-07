Maharashtra signs MoU with NHPC for renewable energy projects

Pumped hydro

The Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with hydropower giant NHPC Ltd for the establishment of pumped hydro storage units and other renewable projects, the ministry of power said in a statement on June 7.

As per the MoU, four pumped storage projects totalling 7,350 megawatts (MW) will be built within the state. The locations include Kalu (1150MW), Savitri (2250 MW), Kengadi (1550MW) and Jalond (2400 MW).

RK Vishnoi, CMD of NHPC said, "These projects will attract an investment of about Rs 44,000 crore and will generate indirect and direct employment for 7,000 people in the state. Other renewable energy source projects will also be undertaken as per the MoU."

Renewable energy projects across the country are gaining momentum as the Centre has set a target of having 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Pumped storage hydropower plants act like giant batteries and are essential for the storage of renewable solar and wind energy that are mired with problems of intermittency. Such plants use two water reservoirs at different elevations. Water is moved from the upper reservoir to the lower one through a turbine which generates electricity. The system also requires electricity as it pumps the water back into the upper reservoir. Solar and wind energy are used for this. PSPs have a longer operational life of 50-60 years compared to a battery energy storage system.

This is the first series of projects in Maharashtra for NHPC, formerly known as National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. As India aims for net zero carbon emissions by 2070, the BSE and NSE listed Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) has also diversified into solar and wind energy development.

The MoU was signed by Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects), NHPC and Abha Shukla, Principal Secretary (Energy), Department of Energy, Govt. of Maharashtra. Dignitaries present during the signing included Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Uday S. Nirgudkar, Independent Director, NHPC.