App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will ensure steps to safeguard interests of J&K people: BJP

"Whatever steps the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had taken with regard to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are for the betterment of local residents," J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid growing demand for domicile certificates and job protection, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP said the Union government would take every necessary step to safeguard interests of local residents.

It also slammed the Congress for being the "party of conspirators playing into the hands of foreign powers to divide the country".

"Whatever steps the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had taken with regard to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are for the betterment of local residents," J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters here.

Close

He, however, avoided a direct answer to whether the BJP government was planning to grant domicile certificates to residents of J-K and Ladakh for the protection of their land and government jobs.

related news

"The government will not hesitate in taking any step which it feels is for the betterment of local residents and in the national interest," he replied.

Lashing out at the Congress, Raina said, "They are playing politics over dead bodies and are hand in glove with foreign powers to divide the country. The party is also making attempts to mislead the public in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over various steps taken by the Centre for the welfare of people."

The BJP leader said PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already assured people of the two UTs that the Union government will not lag behind in ensuring development.

The BJP leader accused the Congress, the National Conference and the PDP of looting people and said "it will take some time to set the house in order".

He also welcomed the abolition of toll posts, including the one at Lakhanpur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

He said the decision achieved the goal of "one nation, one tax" under the GST regime introduced by the Centre in 2017.

Referring to concerns raised by industrialists, Raina said the Modi government was committed to the welfare of industries.

"We will strengthen the industrial sector of J-K and this is our commitment," he said, adding that the local party unit will raise the issue of a special economic package and incentives for the revival of sick industries.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 08:30 am

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Jammu & Kashmir #NC #PDP #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.