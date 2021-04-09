Was COVID-19 vaccines export also an 'oversight', asks Rahul Gandhi in letter to PM Modi requesting shots for 'everyone who needs it'

Rahul Gandhi (file photo)

The war of attrition between the Central government and opposition-ruled states over availability of anti-pandemic vaccines is all set to snowball.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the Centre's decision to export COVID-19 vaccines.

The three-page letter calls for vaccine shots for "everyone who needs it" and demands an immediate halt on vaccine exports, while urging the Centre to fast-track other vaccine candidates.

The letter alleges that efforts of the scientific community and vaccine makers had been undermined by the "Centre's poor implementation and oversight.”

"Was the export of vaccines also an oversight, like many other decisions of this government, or an effort to garner publicity at the cost of our own citizens," Gandhi asked referring to the much talked about word ‘oversight’ used by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 1, while announcing the government’s withdrawal of the cut in small saving rates.

The acerbic letter comes close on the heels of a record surge in COVID-19 infections across the country and a fierce row between the Centre and some states over vaccine supply.

With more than six crore doses of vaccines exported, India, the former Congress president says in the letter, was facing what he calls "vaccine starvation".

"There is no clear reason as to why the government permitted large-scale exports of vaccines. While our nation is facing vaccine starvation, more than 6 crore vaccines have been exported,” the letter said.

The letter also mentions that many state governments have repeatedly highlighted vaccine shortages “only to receive intemperate statements by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan targeting opposition-ruled states,” Gandhi said.

On April 8, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope alleged “discrimination” from the Centre, saying fewer vaccines were allotted to Maharashtra despite a high number of cases in the state.

In response to Tope’s accusation, Vardhan lashed out at Maharashtra and other states, accusing them of trying to cover their "failures" by making "irresponsible" statements and spreading panic among people.

Historically, the letter says, India has achieved abundant experience in designing and executing some of the world's biggest vaccination programmes.

“Yet in the present case, we have managed to fully vaccinate less than 1 per cent of the population in three months. Countries with sizable populations have managed to vaccinate relatively many more people,” it said.

Towards the end, Gandhi makes seven suggestions including placing an ‘immediate moratorium’ on vaccine exports, ‘fast tracking’ approval of other vaccines, giving states a greater say in vaccine procurement and distribution and ‘opening up’ vaccination for all.

In a review meeting with Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Modi on April 8 asked states to immediately focus on aggressive testing and micro-containment to break the chain of transmission of the second COVID-19 wave. The PM emphasised that vaccination was a long-term and continuous strategy in the fight against the virus.

For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new COVID-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases in the last 24 hours.