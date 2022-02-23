English
    UP Elections 2022 | AAP's Sanjay Singh requests EC to ban BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh from contesting polls

    In his letter to the poll panel, Singh, wrote that Raghvendra Singh, BJP MLA from Domariyaganj, has used objectionable language against the Hindu community in one of his public speeches.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
    AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on February 23 requested the Election Commission of India to ban BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh from contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh for speaking against the Hindu community.

    In his letter to the poll panel, Singh, wrote that Raghvendra Singh has used objectionable language against the Hindu community in one of his public speeches.

    Catch all updates on Fourth Phase of UP Assembly Polls in our LIVE blog here

    “This is an insult to the crores of people belonging to the Hindu community. BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh should be banned from contesting the elections. He has insulted the Hindu voter base in the country,” Rajya Sabha MP Singh said in the letter.


    BJP MLA ने कहा “जो हिंदू BJP को वोट नही देगा उसमें मुसलमान का खून दौड़ रहा है वो जयचंद की औलाद है” तो क्या जो दलित,पिछड़े,ब्राह्मण,वैश्य,क्षत्रिय BJP को वोट नहीं देते वो अपने माँ-बाप की नाजायज़ औलाद है? हिंदुओं को गाली ECI ख़ामोश!

    - Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) 23 Feb 2022



    Raghvendra is BJP MLA from Domariyaganj, where polling is due in sixth phase of UP polls on March 3. Also incharge of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was heard in a video saying that Hindus who will not vote for him have “Muslim blood in their veins”

    After sparking a row, he said he made the remark five days ago, but added that it was said “in another context, as an example” and that he “had no intention to threaten anybody”.

    Poling for the fourth phase is underway at 59 seats of UP on Wednesday. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The results will be announced on March 10.
