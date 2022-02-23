UP Elections 2022 | AAP's Sanjay Singh requests EC to ban BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh from contesting polls

AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on February 23 requested the Election Commission of India to ban BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh from contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh for speaking against the Hindu community.

In his letter to the poll panel, Singh, wrote that Raghvendra Singh has used objectionable language against the Hindu community in one of his public speeches.

“This is an insult to the crores of people belonging to the Hindu community. BJP MLA Raghvendra Singh should be banned from contesting the elections. He has insulted the Hindu voter base in the country,” Rajya Sabha MP Singh said in the letter.

Raghvendra is BJP MLA from Domariyaganj, where polling is due in sixth phase of UP polls on March 3. Also incharge of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was heard in a video saying that Hindus who will not vote for him have “Muslim blood in their veins”

After sparking a row, he said he made the remark five days ago, but added that it was said “in another context, as an example” and that he “had no intention to threaten anybody”.

Poling for the fourth phase is underway at 59 seats of UP on Wednesday. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The results will be announced on March 10.