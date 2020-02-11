Time for introspection, make Gorkhaland a Union Territory as promised: Subramanian Swamy tells BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Subramanian Swamy on February 11 said it was time for the party to introspect.

While Swamy did not explicitly mention that his tweet was in relation to the counting of votes in Delhi, the comment did come at a time when early trends for the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election were trickling in.

The saffron party was seen leading in 22 seats of the total 70 seats as of 10.00 am. Even though the party was seen increasing its tally significantly as compared to winning just three seats in the 2015 Assembly elections.

The Rajya Sabha MP said it was "time for the BJP to start looking at our 2014-to date the party’s organisational culture."

"In many states we had made promises we could not keep," he added.

BJP had not declared a chief ministerial candidate in Delhi, saying that the saffron party will contest the Assembly election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP's state unit chief, Manoj Tiwari, who was seen campaigning proactively ahead of the high-octane election, was not given a ticket.



In his tweet, Swamy also said, "Gorkhaland is top priority. Must make it a Union Territory as promised."

The Gorkhaland Movement has been a poll plank in West Bengal, where regional parties are demanding a separate state for the Darjeeling Hills. West Bengal will head for Legislative Assembly election in 2021.

These are only early trends are as of 10:00 am. These leads may change as counting progresses. These are not final results.