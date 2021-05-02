MARKET NEWS

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 | Madurai West Assembly Constituency: AIADMK's Sellur K Raju leads Chinnamal

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021 | Sellur K Raju is contesting for a third consecutive term from the Madurai constituency.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Madurai West Constituency LIVE Updates: Incumbent member of the legislative assembly (MLA) and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju is currently leading ahead of stiff competition from bakery owner Chinnamal in the Madurai West Constituency.

This is the first state election held following the deaths of two major political figureheads in the state, Jayalalithaa in 2016 and M Karunanidhi in 2018.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election result

Sellur K Raju is contesting for a third consecutive term from the Madurai constituency.

He, of course, faces some stiff competition from long-term DMK party member Chinnamal. She is well known among the locals and has been given the ticket from the party for the first time.

In 2016, Raju ran on a ticket, where he promised to turn Madurai into Sydney in a matter of 18 months as part of a smart city mission. He was also responsible for carrying out the construction of the Kalavasal bridge, which many consider to be a feather in the cap for Raju.

Among other promises, Chinnammal has said that desilting the Madakulam tank will be carried out, which is one of the several primary demands made by those belonging to the Madurai constituency.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sellur K Raja #Tamil Nadu Election 2021
first published: May 2, 2021 12:12 pm

