Sunak's loyalty lies with the UK, Indians gain no more than a brief sense of pride: Mohandas Pai

Rishi Sunak, with wife Akshata Murthy

Rishi Sunak becoming Prime Minister (PM) of the United Kingdom (UK) demonstrates merit within politics, not racism or any old-school notion of discrimination. Rishi is a British Indian, he has done very well in academics, and well for himself. He joined the Conservative Party, worked it out in the election, and did very well as Chancellor of the Exchequer during a very critical period when the UK was in deep pain. He has now become the PM.

This demonstrates that the UK democracy has matured to have its first non-white PM. It is also a demonstration of the changes that have taken place in UK's society over the last many years. As far as India is concerned, we can rejoice to say a person of Indian ethnicity has become the PM of a country that once colonized India.

India gains or loses?

But we need to temper our enthusiasm and joy with the understanding that Rishi Sunak is a British Indian. He very clearly holds his loyalty to the UK, and he will do everything in his power to improve the quality of life for the people of the UK. India cannot expect and should not expect any favours to be shown to India or anything to be done out of the ordinary for India.

He is already on record saying that the relationship between UK and India must be two-way. He wants to see more British companies in India and more British students studying in India, which is very right. He stands up for the UK, and he wishes to see the UK do much better and create a better quality of life for the people of the UK. That's the way it must be.

India can also expect the British media, which is inherently racist across its various outlets, will try to go after Rishi Sunak after the brief honeymoon period, on grounds of ethnicity and his being an Indian. They will keep a keen eye on how he deals with India.

So, India should expect that Rishi Sunak will be harsher on India, in many matters. India should not expect any concessions from any country.

Trade, today, is a discussion and agreement between countries of equal standing. There is no need for India to seek any favours from any country. India is now a $3.15 trillion economy having overtaken UK.

India is mature enough to understand that when a person of Indian origin becomes the leader of the government of a foreign country, India can expect nothing more than what would be in the normal course of events.

Young PM with the old king

One of the small fragments of history would be interesting. When Queen Elizabeth became queen on the sad demise of her father, Churchill was employed as a PM of the UK, having come back to power. The UK had a very young queen after the destruction of the Second World War and the destruction of the world order and the creation of a new post-war world. A very senior political leader, who was essentially jingoistic and believed in the imperial greatness base of Great Britain, was the PM.

Today, we have the reverse. At 42, Rishi Sunak is the youngest PM that the UK had in 200 years. At 73, Prince Charles is a very senior King, to advise this PM on many issues concerning the nation.

It'll be interesting to see how this arrangement today works. But whatever it may be, it is a great day for the UK, a great day for the world, and a great day for India because it shows how merit must win always, and dedication, hard work, and honest politics should always be rewarded.

Sunak’s connections with Infosys’ Murthys

I don't think the stake that Akshata Murthy holds in Infosys is a massive concern to anybody. The shareholding has been disclosed. The law was the law for everybody. And she followed the law. They did nothing wrong. And she voluntarily gave it up to pay taxes. As far as business is concerned, I don't think there'll be any discrimination against Infosys or India in the UK.

Thoughts on Sunak

I respect and admire Rishi because he has been very sure in his mind that he wants to do public service. To enter politics after being very successful as a banker and doing public service for a country is the highest job that any person could do.

And he has done that devotedly. He distinguished himself as a Chancellor of the Exchequer. And now he has the role of UK’s PM. I am watching from a distance and admire what he is doing and certainly wish him all the best. He has all the qualities of heart and mind to be a great PM for the UK. I only hope that the politics in the UK will allow him to have a good, long-term to make an impact on the country.

I have congratulated the Murthys on their son-in-law becoming the PM of the UK but knowing them, they will keep one arm's distance between PM Sunak and son-in-law Sunak's personal life. They've been through a very traumatic episode when the UK racist set went after them and I'm sure nobody wants to go through any of that again.

(The author is a board former member of Infosys. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy)