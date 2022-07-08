Shinde, Fadnavis in Delhi today to finalise Maharashtra Cabinet

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will be in Delhi today to finalised the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed government.

The two leaders will likely meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command before a final decision on the ministers and portfolios is reached, according to sources. They have discussed the power-sharing deal and prepared a list of ministers who will be part of the government. However, reports said, the allocation of portfolios is likely to be finalised at the meeting in Delhi today.

Shinde and Fadnavis passed the trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly on July 4 and proved their majority after swearing in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30. Earlier on June 29, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as chief minister minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the governor-ordered floor test in the Assembly.

Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month. Shinde's visit comes ahead of the July 11 hearing in the Supreme Court on a petition seeking disqualification of 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Sources said the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction was offered 14 ministries and the rest 28 would be with the BJP. But, they said, Shinde wants to accommodate leaders from smaller parties and Independents who were by his side during the rebellion.

Sources also said that the BJP may get home, finance, revenue, health, agriculture, industries, and rural development portfolios while the Shinde-led faction may get urban development, public works department, water resources, and school education ministries.