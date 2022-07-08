English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Shinde, Fadnavis in Delhi today to finalise Maharashtra Cabinet

    The two leaders will likely meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command before a final decision on the ministers and portfolios is taken.

    July 08, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
    Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

    Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will be in Delhi today to finalised the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed government.

    The two leaders will likely meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command before a final decision on the ministers and portfolios is reached, according to sources. They have discussed the power-sharing deal and prepared a list of ministers who will be part of the government. However, reports said, the allocation of portfolios is likely to be finalised at the meeting in Delhi today.

    READ | SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM

    Shinde and Fadnavis passed the trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly on July 4 and proved their majority after swearing in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30. Earlier on June 29, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as chief minister minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the governor-ordered floor test in the Assembly.

    Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month. Shinde's visit comes ahead of the July 11 hearing in the Supreme Court on a petition seeking disqualification of 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sources said the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction was offered 14 ministries and the rest 28 would be with the BJP. But, they said, Shinde wants to accommodate leaders from smaller parties and Independents who were by his side during the rebellion.

    Also, read | Maharashtra has room for a regional party like Shiv Sena — but not two versions of it

    Sources also said that the BJP may get home, finance, revenue, health, agriculture, industries, and rural development portfolios while the Shinde-led faction may get urban development, public works department, water resources, and school education ministries.
    Tags: #BJP #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #Eknath Shinde #India #Maharashtra Government #Politics #Shiv Sena #Supreme Court of India
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 12:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.