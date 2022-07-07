Maharashtra has room for a regional party like Shiv Sena — but no two versions of it

The battle between Uddhav Thackeray (in the pic) and Shinde will be centred not only on the name and symbol, but equally on the identity of the party and the late Thackeray’s true successor

The Shiv Sena-led government of Maharashtra headed by Uddhav Thackeray bowed out of office last week, and was replaced by the Shiv Sena-led government of Eknath Shinde. It’s clear that the party, established in June 1966 as a socio-political voice of and for Maharashtrians in the then Bombay, split down the middle.

Is this the end of the Shiv Sena?

It would be unwise, and premature, to write the obituary of the Shiv Sena. Political parties take years, even decades, to become history after they lose their clout, and relevance. The essence of the Shiv Sena — nativist philosophy expressed as Marathi asmita (pride) mixed with a belligerent form of Hindutva — continues to have its followers, the Thackeray name draws supporters even if it’s a mockery of the late Bal Thackeray’s acid criticism of the Gandhi dynasty in the Congress, and Shiv Sainiks on the streets have not yet deserted the party.

However, a preliminary reading of the Shinde-engineered split in the legislature party in late June has had two outcomes: called out the hitherto unquestioned leadership of the Thackerays and their command over the party, and began the process of hollowing out the party from within in some of its strongholds.

Going forward, the Shiv Sena may not be decimated, but it will clearly not be the party it used to be, even if Uddhav Thackeray manages to retain the name and symbol, and therefore, the official identity after battles in courts and the election commission.

The battle between Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde will be centred not only on the name and symbol, but equally on the identity of the party and the late Thackeray’s true successor. Shinde insisted, since his revolt, that he and his group of 40+ MLAs — virtually the entire legislature wing — represent the ‘true’ party. He astutely used the descriptor ‘Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)’ to identify his group, and simultaneously claim the political legacy of the founder whose name still carries enormous currency and emotive appeal among Shiv Sainiks.

Uddhav Thackeray was the natural heir in the family-led party. His leadership and legacy were unquestioned since Thackeray passed away in November 2012, though there was grumbling and whining about his operating style, accessibility, and softening stance towards Hindutva. In spite of the unilateral split called by the BJP in 2014 in their nearly 25-year-old alliance then, he managed to get almost as many MLAs elected to the legislature as the Congress or the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and retain power in some of the richest civic bodies such as the municipal corporations in Mumbai and Thane since.

In 2019, he pulled the plug on the BJP, and gave the national party a rude shock when he teamed up with former rivals, the Congress and the NCP, to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He had also locked himself into an ego battle with BJP leader Amit Shah.

That extreme step, which insiders say he took to fend off marginalisation and eventual annihilation by an expanding and ambitious BJP, led the Shiv Sena to the predicament it faced last month.

First, he had shaken hands with ‘secular’ parties to form the government, which did not go down well with, let alone be embraced by, the party’s cadre. This saw a stung BJP corner Uddhav Thackeray on his commitment to Hindutva, as if that is the only determinant of political relevance but that’s another piece, which he responded to with saffron outfits, slogans for the Ram mandir and visits to Ayodhya.

His duality initially confused the cadre and second-rung leaders such as Shinde, and later irritated them.

Second, in his quest to cement the Thackeray legacy, Uddhav Thackeray openly promoted son Aaditya Thackeray over the heads of ‘sons-of-the-soil’ leaders (like Shinde and many others) who had put in decades of hard work on the ground. The stage was set for the revolt.

Under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership, the party has been changing in the last few years into a more reasonable, less violent, and politically mature outfit. Long timers (like Shinde) neither identified with this avatar of the Shiv Sena nor could they access their party president to talk it out. The rupture was cunningly used by the BJP last month.

Uddhav Thackeray’s version of the Shiv Sena, desirable in many ways, has led to it being split and hollowed out from within in electoral terms. There may be more exits in the offing, but it presents Uddhav Thackeray with his best chance yet to re-envision and rebuild the party — if he has the ambition and political acumen. Maharashtra’s political landscape has room for a regional party like the Shiv Sena, but not two versions of it.