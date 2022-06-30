English
    Eknath Shinde to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM at 7:30 pm today, says Devendra Fadnavis

    This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit as chief minister after losing most of the lawmakers due to the Shiv Sena rebellion spearheaded by Shinde.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra at 7:30 pm today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said on June 30.

    "Eknath Shinde will be the Maharashtra chief minister. The oath ceremony to be held at 7.30pm today," Fadnavis announced in a joint press conference with Shinde.

    Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to power soon.

    "I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly,"  Fadnavis said. "After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath," he said.

    With 106 MLAs, the BJP is the single largest party in the 287-member Maharashtra assembly. The Eknath Shinde camp has about 39 MLAs who will be part of the government, apart from independents and smaller parties. The halfway mark to form a government in the 287-member Maharashtra assembly is 144.
    Thackeray quite as Maharashtra Chief Minister yesterday, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his majority. The Shiv Sena chief was left with about 13 MLAs after the revolt by Shinde that started about a week ago. Shinde and a group of rebels first moved to Gujarat's Surat before flying to Assam's Guwahati in chartered flights. The group landed in Goa on Wednesday evening.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BJP #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #Eknath Shinde #India #Maharashtra #Politics
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 04:46 pm
