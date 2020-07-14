App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 05:08 PM IST

Rajasthan political crisis: Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi invites Sachin Pilot to join BJP

Joshi was a part of the Congress for 24 years, before she quit the party in October 2016 to join the BJP

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After the Congress resolved to remove Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state's party chief, Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi invited him to join the BJP.

In a tweet, she said, "Another recognised Congress leader insulted. Sachin should immediately join BJP in national interest. Another example of Rahul Gandhi's arrogance and lack of leadership."

A turncoat herself, Joshi was a part of the Congress for 24 years, before she quit the party in October 2016 to join the BJP. She was the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

When she had quit the Grand Old Party, Joshi had said, "Rahul Gandhi's leadership is not acceptable to people. With Rahul at the helm, nobody listens to us."

Close

Meanwhile, even after he declared an open rebellion on Sunday against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, claiming that the CM no longer enjoyed the majority, Sachin Pilot had told NDTV that he will not be joining the BJP.

On July 14, the Congress Legislative Party passed a resolution to sack Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state unit chief.

To respond to the development, Pilot took to Twitter and said, "Truth can be disturbed, but cannot be defeated."

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi also responded to the development saying, "My advise to Sachin Pilot is to be patient, not to be emotional. Having bright future your turn will come. I also had similar hurdles but ultimately patience helped. Better not to run after power which will come automatically. Ashok Gehlot may also give due recognition to Mr Pilot."

Veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid also tweeted:
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 05:08 pm

tags #India #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

