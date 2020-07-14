App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress Legislative Party sacks Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, state unit chief

Congress Legislative Party has passed a resolution to sack Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state unit chief.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Congress Legislative Party, on July 14, passed a resolution to sack Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state unit chief.

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala confirmed that Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the state unit chief.

Two other ministers Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur and Ramesh Meena, considered close to Pilot, were also removed from the Cabinet.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

