Rajasthan political crisis: Congress Legislative Party sacks Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, state unit chief

The Congress Legislative Party, on July 14, passed a resolution to sack Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state unit chief.

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala confirmed that Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the state unit chief.



#WATCH Congress party has decided to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Vishvender Singh & Ramesh Meena removed as Ministers: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/S8MFqF8ApI

Two other ministers Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur and Ramesh Meena, considered close to Pilot, were also removed from the Cabinet.

