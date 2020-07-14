App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan Political Crisis | Truth can be disturbed, but cannot be defeated: Sachin Pilot

Pilot has also changed his Twitter bio, dropping the posts, "Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan" and "President Rajasthan Congress"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shortly after being removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot took to Twitter and said, "Truth can be disturbed, but cannot be defeated."

He was also removed as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee earlier today.

Pilot has also changed his Twitter bio to that effect.

Close

It now reads, "MLA from Tonk, Former Minister of IT, Telecom and Corporate Affairs, GoI | Commissioned Officer Territorial Army."

related news

He has dropped the posts, "Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan | President Rajasthan Congress" from his Twitter bio.

For LIVE updates on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, click here

Sachin Pilot had, on Sunday, declared open rebellion against the Congress government in Rajasthan. He had claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

The Congress held two legislative party meets following this development.

In the Congress Legislative Party meet held today, a resolution was passed to sack Pilot and two other ministers – Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena.

Following this, Rajasthan Chief Minister met with state Governor Kalraj Mishra, who has accepted the proposal to remove Pilot and the two ministers.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.