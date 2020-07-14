Rajasthan Political Crisis | Truth can be disturbed, but cannot be defeated: Sachin Pilot

Shortly after being removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot took to Twitter and said, "Truth can be disturbed, but cannot be defeated."



सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं।

— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

He was also removed as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee earlier today.

Pilot has also changed his Twitter bio to that effect.

It now reads, "MLA from Tonk, Former Minister of IT, Telecom and Corporate Affairs, GoI | Commissioned Officer Territorial Army."

He has dropped the posts, "Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan | President Rajasthan Congress" from his Twitter bio.

Sachin Pilot had, on Sunday, declared open rebellion against the Congress government in Rajasthan. He had claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

The Congress held two legislative party meets following this development.

In the Congress Legislative Party meet held today, a resolution was passed to sack Pilot and two other ministers – Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena.

Following this, Rajasthan Chief Minister met with state Governor Kalraj Mishra, who has accepted the proposal to remove Pilot and the two ministers.