Rajasthan political crisis | Ahead of Congress meeting, Sachin Pilot says ‘not going to BJP’: Report

Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has staged a rebellion against the Congress, has told NDTV that he is "not joining” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This came amid news reports that Pilot could meet BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 13.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Rajasthan political crisis

Pilot is in New Delhi and has said that he will not attend the Congress’ Legislative Party meeting scheduled for 10.30 am on July13. Congress had issued a whip to all its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to attend the meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home.

In a statement issued on July 12 night, Pilot had claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government was in minority and more than 30 Congress and some independent legislators have pledged support to him.

By doing so, he has openly displayed rebellion against the leadership of Gehlot.

However, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Avinash Pande has said that 109 MLAs have expressed confidence in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state and have signed a letter in support.

Pande said a whip had been issued asking all the MLAs to attend the CLP meeting and that action will be taken against those who skip it.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.

The Congress has the support of 10 out of 13 independents, and other party MLAs like Rashtriya Lok Dal (1), which is its ally. The Congress also considers Bhartiya Tribal Party (2) and CPI(M) (2) MLAs as their supporters.

BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has three MLAs in the Legislative Assembly.