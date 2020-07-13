Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Will not join BJP, says Sachin Pilot; over 90 MLAs arrive for CLP meet

Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: The power struggle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has deepened with those in Pilot's camp claiming that there have been repeated attempts to undermine his authority. Gehlot on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering legislators large sums of money and said his administration is not just stable but will complete its five-year term.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him. In a statement, the state Congress chief also said he will not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held today.