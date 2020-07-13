Live now
Jul 13, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Will not join BJP, says Sachin Pilot; over 90 MLAs arrive for CLP meet
Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.
Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: The power struggle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has deepened with those in Pilot's camp claiming that there have been repeated attempts to undermine his authority. Gehlot on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering legislators large sums of money and said his administration is not just stable but will complete its five-year term.Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him. In a statement, the state Congress chief also said he will not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held today. Catch all the LIVE updates here:
Cong has full majority: MLA
Will not join BJP: Pilot
Rajasthan political crisis | Ahead of Congress meeting, Sachin Pilot says ‘not going to BJP’: Report
Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has staged a rebellion against the Congress, has told NDTV that he is "not joining” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This came amid news reports that Pilot could meet BJP National President JP Nadda on July 13.
Senior Congress leader and former spokesperson Sanjay Jha says, "I fully support Sachin Pilot"
PL Punia, Congress in-charge of Chhattisgarh, tweets clarification on his statement, "Sachin Pilot is now in BJP."
He tweeted: It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilots’ name instead of Scindia. Mistake is regretted (sic)
We have full majority, says Congress MLA
Speaking to reporters outside CM's residence, Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Guda said the party has "full majority".
Congress Legislative Party meeting has commenced at CM's residence
Over 90 MLAs arrive at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur, for Congress Legislative Party meeting. The meeting has started: Sources. (ANI)
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE updates | Sachin Pilot was right candidate for CM post: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia
Sachin Pilot was the rightful candidate for the post of Rajasthan CM but Ashok Gehlot took the charge, a conflict in the party began since then. What's happening today is the result of that conflict. The state government has lost the majority: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia (ANI)
Rajasthan political crisis | We don’t need a certificate from BJP. In Congress Party, all leaders and workers are respected: Chattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE updates | Reacting to I-T raids being conducted at Congress leaders' residences, spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, Income tax has started raids. When will Enforcement Directorate (ED) come?
PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is now with BJP
Sachin Pilot is now in BJP: Chattisgarh Congress In-charge PL Punia tells ANI
Pilot supporters reach Rajasthan CM's residence for CLP meet
MLA Sudarshan Singh Rawant, Prashant Bairwa, Danish Abraar, Rohit Bohra, reach CM Ashok Gehlot's residence for the 10.30 CLP meeting.