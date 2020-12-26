Raj Thackeray’s MNS demands Marathi language inclusion, apology from Amazon India

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (Wikimedia)

A day after Amazon warehouses in Pune and Mumbai were allegedly vandalised by workers of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), party leaders met with Amazon India on December 26.

India Today quoted MNS leader Akhil Chitre as saying that the party has demanded an apology from Amazon to MNS supremo Thackeray for moving the court against him. They also sought the incorporation of Marathi language on the Amazon app.

Amazon India has reportedly begun the process of incorporating the language already.

Earlier this month, MNS had launched the ‘No Marathi, No Amazon’ campaign and threatened to ban the multinational company if it did not comply. Following which, Amazon India had dragged the party to court.

A few from MNS had allegedly vandalised Amazon’s godown over a notice sent to Raj Thackeray by a Mumbai court. He was summoned over the controversy surrounding the addition of Marathi language on the Amazon app.

Commenting on this MNS worker Amit Jagtap told news agency ANI: “The notice sent to Raj Thackeray by Amazon yesterday (Thursday) is illegal. If one has to do business in Maharashtra, they must provide an option in Marathi language and if they don’t do it in future as well.... then the way this (Amazon’s godown) has been vandalised similarly Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not let their shops, vehicles operate in Maharashtra.”

Meanwhile, e-retailer Flipkart has already added Marathi language to their app. Marathi is now one of the preferred languages on the Flipkart mobile application.