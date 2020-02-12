App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raghav Chadha as Delhi finance minister? AAP's new MLA reacts to buzz

Chadha registered victory from Rajinder Nagar by defeating his BJP rival Sardar RP Singh by a margin of 20,058 votes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@raghav_chadha
Image: Twitter/@raghav_chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party’s first-time MLA, Raghav Chadha, has dismissed the speculations that he would be the next finance minister of Delhi. He said what mattered him was that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had got another mandate, according to an NDTV report.

The result of the February 8 assembly elections was declared on February 11. According to the final figures released by the Election Commission, the AAP won 62 of the 70 seats with a total vote share of 53.57 percent.

Chadha, AAP's spokesperson and one of the most affable faces of the party, was one of the winning candidates of AAP. He registered victory from Rajinder Nagar by defeating his BJP rival Sardar RP Singh by a margin of 20,058 votes.

Close

After the results were out, speculations were rife that Chadha, a chartered accountant, would join Kejriwal’s cabinet as the finance minister.

When asked about the buzz, the 31-year-old youth face of the party was non-committal.

He called those questions ‘hypothetical’ and ‘irrelevant’.

“All AAP workers, as party footsoldiers, will be behind him,” Chadha was quoted as saying.

Also read | Biryani sales spike in Delhi after AAP victory

Chadha is a member of the national executive of the party. He played a key role in the communication and outreach efforts of the party. He is also the party's in-charge of legal affairs.

After the landslide victory of the party came in the 2015 Assembly election, Chadha, who specialises in international tax and transfer pricing, was appointed as an advisor in the Finance Ministry headed by Sisodia. However, in April 2018, he was sacked along with nine other advisors by the Centre, which termed their appointment as illegal.

He contested Lok Sabha polls 2019 but lost.


First Published on Feb 12, 2020 11:14 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

