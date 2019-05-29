PM Modi equation shattered caste equations in Lok Sabha polls: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Caste equations in the Lok Sabha polls were shattered by the "Modi equation" which was all about development, security, progress of farmers and increasing India's stature globally, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Wednesday.

He also hit out at the anti-BJP gathbandhan of SP, BSP and RLD, terming the SP as 'Samaapt Party', the BSP as 'Bilkul Samaapt Party' and the RLD as 'Roj Ludhaktaa Dal'.

In his first post-poll interview after the BJP's good show, Maurya told PTI, “As far as caste equations are concerned, they were completely shattered by Modi equation. The Modi equation means development, security, uplift of poor, progress of farmers and increasing India's stature in the world".

“The biggest reason for the historic win of the BJP in the Lok Sabha election was only one. It was Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi and Narendra Modi. The 'umeed' (hope) which arose among people of the country in 2014, got transformed into 'vishwaas' (confidence) this time. And, it is this confidence of people, which gave such a huge support to us.”

“The BJP honestly served the people of the country. And after allegations were levelled against the prime minister on the Rafale issue, a voice started emanating from the people, and it said it is not Rafale, it is 'Rahul fail'. People then took elections in their own hand. I feel that more than the BJP, it was the people who were contesting the Lok Sabha polls,” a visibly upbeat Maurya said.

The UP Deputy Chief Minister also said that those who were out to “implement their political arithmetic”, have been “given a terse reply by the people”.

Maurya cited a couplet of Rahim 'Kahu Rahim kaise nibhe ber ker ko sang (how can the good and the bad exist together) to hit out at the opposition alliance.

“The BJP contested the elections with a target of bagging more than 50 per cent of vote share, and it was able to get around 50 per cent of the vote share in UP. In future our target is '100 mein 60 hamara, baaki sab mein batwaaraa' (60 per cent of the vote share belongs to us, the rest is for others to distribute among themselves),” he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, he said there was a 'chook' (minor mistake), and we got stuck at 64 as compared to our target of 74-plus Lok Sabha seats.

Asked to elaborate on the minor mistake, he said, “There were 6-7 Lok Sabha seats, where we lost by a narrow margin of 5,000-10,000 votes. These seats could have been won, and we calculated it. In the next Lok Sabha polls, we will retain 73 Lok Sabha seats, while in the 2022 UP Assembly election, we will get 325 UP Assembly seats.”

When asked what corrective steps the party took, to transform its bypoll defeat into victory, Maurya said, “The bypolls were only to make an MP, while the general elections decided the prime minister of the country. We redressed the shortcomings which had surfaced in the aftermath of bypoll losses, and emerged as winner.”