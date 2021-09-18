MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘incompetent’, will oppose his name for next Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said: "It's a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa"

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
Captain Amarinder Singh with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder Singh with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on September 18 that Navjot Singh Sidhu is ‘incompetent and that he will oppose his name for the next CM.

Amarinder Singh said: “Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security.”

He added: “For sake of my country, I'll oppose his (Navjot Singh Sidhu) name for CM of Punjab. It's a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.”

The former Punjab CM’s comments came hours after he submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Singh stepped down from the post of CM months ahead of Assembly elections in the state stating he felt “humiliated” as “doubts were being raised on his leadership”.

Also read: In-Depth | Sidhu 1: Captain 0, crisis far from over; What's next in Punjab Congress saga?

Close

Related stories

Singh said: “I have been humiliated for the third time in the past few months.”

Punjab Congress MLAs have requested party chief Sonia Gandhi to pick the next chief minister and rumours suggest Sidhu’s close confidante Sunil Jakhar is being considered for the post. The name of Congress veteran Ambika Soni has also been doing the rounds as Captain Amarinder Singh’s replacement.

Notably, Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the former attacking the ex-CM over the desecration cases.

Singh had, on the other hand, opposed Sidhu’s appointment as the state Congress chief and demanded an apology from the cricketer-turned-politician for his “derogatory” tweets against him.

(With ANI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Captain Amarinder Singh #Congress party #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Punjab
first published: Sep 18, 2021 07:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.