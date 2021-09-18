Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘incompetent’, will oppose his name for next Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh

Captain Amarinder Singh with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on September 18 that Navjot Singh Sidhu is ‘incompetent and that he will oppose his name for the next CM.

Amarinder Singh said: “Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security.”

He added: “For sake of my country, I'll oppose his (Navjot Singh Sidhu) name for CM of Punjab. It's a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.”

The former Punjab CM’s comments came hours after he submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Singh stepped down from the post of CM months ahead of Assembly elections in the state stating he felt “humiliated” as “doubts were being raised on his leadership”.

Singh said: “I have been humiliated for the third time in the past few months.”

Punjab Congress MLAs have requested party chief Sonia Gandhi to pick the next chief minister and rumours suggest Sidhu’s close confidante Sunil Jakhar is being considered for the post. The name of Congress veteran Ambika Soni has also been doing the rounds as Captain Amarinder Singh’s replacement.

Notably, Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the former attacking the ex-CM over the desecration cases.

Singh had, on the other hand, opposed Sidhu’s appointment as the state Congress chief and demanded an apology from the cricketer-turned-politician for his “derogatory” tweets against him.

(With ANI inputs)