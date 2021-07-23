In-Depth | Sidhu 1: Captain 0, crisis far from over; What's next in Punjab Congress saga?

The period of ticket distribution will be precarious for the Congress, as a multi-cornered battle is expected to emerge over the allotment of seats.
The chances of Amarinder Singh being retained as the chief minister in case of a Congress victory depends upon the number of his loyalists being elected to the assembly.
A high possibility exists that Captain may be told by the high command that his time is up, suggests Professor Ashutosh Kumar, the chairperson of Department of Political Science at Panjab University.
But even on his way out, Amarinder Singh would put up a stringent fight to secure tickets for his loyalists, he told Moneycontrol.
"I think the Captain would be asked to go. He knows it. So as its antidote, he would like to secure tickets for his close aides. But the high command, along with Sidhu and the four working presidents would come in the Captain's way," Kumar said.
Sidhu would certainly not want to issue tickets to the chief minister's loyalists, the expert further said, adding, "Sidhu will go all the way in this rivalry. The crisis won't get resolved as the enmity, by now, runs too deep."
But the confrontation over ticket distribution would not be restricted to Sidhu versus Captain. With the declining political clout of Amarinder Singh, some of the side-lined stakeholders of Punjab Congress, including former PCC chief Partap Singh Bajwa, are expected to mark their return into the scheme of things.
Former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa (Image: Facebook)
Bajwa, known for his proximity to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was removed as the party's state unit chief in November 2015, after a heated campaign led by Amarinder Singh.
Apart from Bajwa and other second-rung leaders, the four newly appointed working presidents would deepen the imbroglio over ticket distribution, Kumar said.
"By creating these four working presidents, the high command has created another problem for itself. What they have been guaranteed with their elevation is a ticket for themselves. But they are likely to get more ambitious and would want to play a role in ticket distribution," he said.
Leaders like Partap Singh Bajwa and Manish Tewari would also be jumping into the fray, making the entire ticket allotment process a cumbersome and "precarious" exercise for the leadership, he added.