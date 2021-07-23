In-Depth | Sidhu 1: Captain 0, crisis far from over; What's next in Punjab Congress saga?

Celebrity-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, a former cricket star, emerged from temporary political oblivion in March this year, nearly 20 months after his exit from the Punjab government.

He was expected to be re-inducted in the state Cabinet as a sign of thaw between him and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. But Sidhu's goal, as it turned out to be, was to become the 'Captain' of Congress in Punjab.

With his elevation as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sidhu has apparently taken a 1-0 lead over the redoubtable Amarinder Singh in a battle that may continue till the end of the 2022 assembly polls.

With the Congress high command on his side, many within the party consider Sidhu to be the new rising sun of Punjab politics.

This was reflected in the gathering of 62 party MLAs in Amritsar on July 21 on Sidhu's invite, despite Amarinder Singh’s insistence on a public apology from his bete noir for the latter’s remarks against his government over the past few weeks.

Although the Punjab CM has decided to relent and accept Sidhu as the PCC president, the crisis is considered to be far from over.

With the state opposition in disarray, the run-up to Punjab assembly polls may increasingly appear as a Congress versus Congress contest — with Sidhu and Amarinder Singh heading the respective factions, suggest experts.