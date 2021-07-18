MARKET NEWS

Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed as Punjab Congress chief with immediate effect

Moneycontrol News
July 18, 2021 / 09:59 PM IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on July 18 has been appointed as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

Apart from this, the Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as working president of Punjab PCC.

Sidhu will replace outgoing Punjab PCC chief Sunil Jhakar.

While speculations were ripe that Sidhu being made the Punjab Congress chief, 11 MLAs on Sunday came out in support of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh whom they called the "tallest leader of masses" and appealed to the party high command not to let him down.

The new move is seen as part of the party's move to resolve the infighting ahead of assembly elections in 2022. Cricketer-turned-politician, Sidhu, has been at the centre of a raging rebellion in the ruling Punjab Congress against Captain Amarinder Singh.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on June 30. While Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met party chief Sonis Gandhi in Delhi.

Sidhu had joined the Congress after leaving the BJP before the 2017 assembly elections. He quit the Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2019 over change in his portfolio.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amarinder Singh #Congress #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 #Punjab Congress #Sonia Gandhi
first published: Jul 18, 2021 09:43 pm

