MP Assembly passes unanimous resolution on Pulwama terror attack

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on February 18 passed a unanimous resolution condemning the Pulwama attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

On the first day of the session, the House also condoled the demise of senior leaders, including former defence minister George Fernandes and ex-Goa governor Bhanu Prakash Singh among others.

The House also paid tributes to former MLAs Jitendra Singh Bundela, Ghanshya Patidar, Lokendra Singh Tomar, Mohan Singh Bundela and Krishna Vallabh Gupta.

As the House assembled, Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati mentioned about the death of Fernandes, Singh and the former MLAs as well as the Pulwama terror attack.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath, recalling his long association with Fernandes, said "I got an opportunity to learn a lot for him."

Nath also recalled the contribution of former Goa governor Singh.

The MP CM strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorists in Pulwama and said "the country will always remember their sacrifice and this incident has again united the entire country including the political class."

The Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava paid rich tributes to Fernandes and described him as a rare politician and trade union leader who had the capability to win elections from any part of the country.

"Born in Karnataka, he won (Lok Sabha polls) from Maharashtra and later from Bihar. Such leaders are rare in the country," he said.

On the Pulwama attack, Bhargava suggested the House should pass a unanimous resolution to give a strong message that people of Madhya Pradesh supported the government for taking decisive action against terrorism.

He also condemned the killing of four Army personnel, including a major, during an encounter in Pulwama on February 18.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Fernandes and condemned the Pulwama attack.

Both Chouhan and CM Nath supported Bhargava's suggestion of a unanimous resolution on the Pulwama attack following which it was passed in the House.

After observing a two-minute silence in memory of the slain jawans and departed leaders, the House was adjourned till February 20.