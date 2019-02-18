App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP Assembly passes unanimous resolution on Pulwama terror attack

On the first day of the session, the House also condoled the demise of senior leaders, including former defence minister George Fernandes and ex-Goa governor Bhanu Prakash Singh among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on February 18 passed a unanimous resolution condemning the Pulwama attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

On the first day of the session, the House also condoled the demise of senior leaders, including former defence minister George Fernandes and ex-Goa governor Bhanu Prakash Singh among others.

The House also paid tributes to former MLAs Jitendra Singh Bundela, Ghanshya Patidar, Lokendra Singh Tomar, Mohan Singh Bundela and Krishna Vallabh Gupta.

As the House assembled, Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati mentioned about the death of Fernandes, Singh and the former MLAs as well as the Pulwama terror attack.

related news

Chief Minister Kamal Nath, recalling his long association with Fernandes, said "I got an opportunity to learn a lot for him."

Nath also recalled the contribution of former Goa governor Singh.

The MP CM strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorists in Pulwama and said "the country will always remember their sacrifice and this incident has again united the entire country including the political class."

The Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava paid rich tributes to Fernandes and described him as a rare politician and trade union leader who had the capability to win elections from any part of the country.

"Born in Karnataka, he won (Lok Sabha polls) from Maharashtra and later from Bihar. Such leaders are rare in the country," he said.

On the Pulwama attack, Bhargava suggested the House should pass a unanimous resolution to give a strong message that people of Madhya Pradesh supported the government for taking decisive action against terrorism.

He also condemned the killing of four Army personnel, including a major, during an encounter in Pulwama on February 18.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Fernandes and condemned the Pulwama attack.

Both Chouhan and CM Nath supported Bhargava's suggestion of a unanimous resolution on the Pulwama attack following which it was passed in the House.

After observing a two-minute silence in memory of the slain jawans and departed leaders, the House was adjourned till February 20.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Politics #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.