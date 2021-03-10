Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat is the new Uttarakhand CM

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal Tirath Singh Rawat, 56 will become new chief minister of Uttarakhand.

The name was finalised in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party held here on March 10 to decide the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who has resigned as the chief minister after days of speculation about a leadership change in the hill state.

Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on March 9 amid reports of disquiet within the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit. Rawat, 60, who would have completed four years in office next week.