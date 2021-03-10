English
Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat is the new Uttarakhand CM

The name was finalised in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party held here on March 10 to decide the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who has resigned as the chief minister after days of speculation about a leadership change

Gulam Jeelani
March 10, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal Tirath Singh Rawat, 56 will become new chief minister of Uttarakhand.


The name was finalised in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party held here on March 10  to decide the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who has resigned as the chief minister after days of speculation about a leadership change in the hill state.

Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on March 9 amid reports of disquiet within the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit. Rawat, 60, who would have completed four years in office next week.

Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 11 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) #Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Trivendra Singh Rawat
first published: Mar 10, 2021 11:33 am

