Lok Sabha election voting LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu claims 30% EVMs in Andhra Pradesh not working, demands repoll

Apr 11, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Know Your Leader | Strong, committed Jagan Mohan Reddy turns nemesis for CM Naidu in Andhra Pradesh
Winning the first Assembly polls in the truncated Andhra Pradesh has become a bigger challenge for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving him a tough fight to gain power.
In Tripura, complaints of voters being forced out without casting vote: Police
In Tripura, police said they have heard of complaints that voters in many areas were forced to vacate the booth without casting vote. However, they haven’t received any complaint of attack on anyone as of now, HT reported.
CPM candidate and sitting MP from West Tripura constituency Shankar Prasad Datta, complained that two of their polling agents in Ranirbazar and Jogendranagar area were attacked and now they have been admitted to the hospital. He also alleged many voters were forced to leave the polling booths in many places without casting their votes.
N Chandrababu Naidu in letter to CEC: It is likely that many voters who returned may not come back for voting even if polling is resumed after replacement / repair of existing EVMs.Therefore, repolling is needed in all polling stations where polling had not commenced upto 9.30 am.
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said he was expecting a 5-0 whitewash of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.
“I am expecting a 5-0 whitewash of (the) Congress. We will repeat the feat of 2014,” said Rawat after casting his vote along with his family members at the Defence Colony area in Haridwar parliamentary constituency.
In 2014, the BJP won all the five seats in the state.
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that 30% of the EVMs were not functioning till 10 am, as per reports obtained by him. He has demanded re-polling at all stations where EVMs did not function.
He alleged that in some polling stations, voting for TDP is being recorded as voting for YSRCP.
This is how Snapchat is helping voters during Lok Sabha polls 2019
Messaging and photo-sharing app, Snapchat, is doing its part to ensure an informed electorate in India for the Lok Sabha elections, whose first phase of voting began today.
Update: This is the fourth time in a row when Sikkim will be witnessing simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
Update: 11.43% cast their vote during the first two hours beginning 7 am during the first phase of polling in Jammu and Baramulla parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.
JUST IN: 9.33% voter turn out recorded in Nagpur, Maharashtra in 2 hours between 7 am and 9 am.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: As voting Round 1 begins for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and Odisha Elections 2019, I appeal all voters of Berhampur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur & Koraput, especially first-time voters, to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to build glorious future for Odisha and the country.
JUST IN: 18.12% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in West Bengal, 17.5% in Mizoram, 10.2% in Chhattisgarh and 15.6% in Manipur, reports ANI.
JUST IN: Bhooma and Gangula factions clashed at Ahobilam under Allahabad constituency in Kurnool district. TDP and YSRC workers pelted stones at each other. Police lathicharged after several police personnel injured, TOI reported.
JUST IN: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan appeals to the Election Commission to rectify the problem of EVM malfunction.
JUST IN: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu writes letter to EC on non-working of EVMs. He demands repoll.
JUST IN: Union minister Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan Gadkari have cast their votes at a booth in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Lok Sabha polling begins: 15 election-safe stocks to beat market volatility
The first phase of polling begins on April 11 spanning across 20 states and Union Territories. In the first phase, 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls.
Update: Internet has been snapped in areas in Kashmir where polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway.
Assam Phase 1 voting till 9 am
Tezpur: 10%
Kaliabor: 10%
Lakhimpur: 9%
Dibrugarh: 10%
Jorhat: 12%
Average: 10.2%
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
In Pedamogalayapalli village of Rapthadu assembly segment in Anantapur, a fight broke out at a polling booth, as YSRCP alleged that unauthorized people were entering the polling station.
One person was injured, as TDP and YSRCP activists clashed in Mydukuru of the faction-ridden Kadapa district. Similar clashes were reported between TDP and YSRCP workers at Gudem Cheruvu village in Kadapa’s Jammalamadugu.
JUST IN: ITBP and Chattishgarh police came under a Naxal ambush when they were moving for a polling booth near Farasgaon, Narayanpur, IE reported.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi asks voters to vote wisely for soul of India
Referring to promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before assuming power, Gandhi reminded voters that instead of jobs and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people, the Modi government has given them "no jobs, distrust, violence, hate and fear".
JUST IN: Voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Telangana is 10.6%, 5.83% in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 10.2% in Assam and 13.3% in Arunachal Pradesh, ANI reported.