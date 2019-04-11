Lok Sabha election voting LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu claims 30% EVMs in Andhra Pradesh not working, demands repoll

In Tripura, complaints of voters being forced out without casting vote: Police

In Tripura, police said they have heard of complaints that voters in many areas were forced to vacate the booth without casting vote. However, they haven’t received any complaint of attack on anyone as of now, HT reported.

CPM candidate and sitting MP from West Tripura constituency Shankar Prasad Datta, complained that two of their polling agents in Ranirbazar and Jogendranagar area were attacked and now they have been admitted to the hospital. He also alleged many voters were forced to leave the polling booths in many places without casting their votes.